Christopher Hinton is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Los Angeles Chargers kick off their season in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.

Christopher Hinton Injury Status

Hinton is currently not on the injury report.

Is Hinton your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Christopher Hinton 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 3 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Rep Hinton and the Los Angeles Chargers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Chargers Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Christopher Hinton 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 17 Rams 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 18 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.