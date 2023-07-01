Christian Wood's odds of winning the 2023-24 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award are +25000. For more stats and information on the Los Angeles Lakers player, see below.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Christian Wood Sixth Man Odds

Sixth Man Odds: +25000 (26th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $25000)

Think Christian Wood will win Sixth Man of the Year? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Christian Wood 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 24 Points 7.2 173 Rebounds 5.7 137 Assists 0.9 21 Steals 0.2 5 Blocks 0.6 15 FG% 46.2% 61-for-132 3P% 28.3% 17-for-60

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Christian Wood's Next Game

Matchup: Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves

Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM

9:00 PM TV Channel: NBA TV, BSN, SportsNet LA

NBA TV, BSN, SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.