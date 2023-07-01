The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is on the horizon, with Christian Rozeboom and the Los Angeles Rams opening the year with a bout versus the Seattle Seahawks at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Christian Rozeboom Injury Status

Rozeboom is currently not on the injury report.

Christian Rozeboom 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 1 Tackle (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Christian Rozeboom 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 16 Broncos 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

