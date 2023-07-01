Christian Rozeboom: 2023 Stats & Injury News
The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is on the horizon, with Christian Rozeboom and the Los Angeles Rams opening the year with a bout versus the Seattle Seahawks at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.
Christian Rozeboom Injury Status
Rozeboom is currently not on the injury report.
Christian Rozeboom 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|1 Tackle (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.
Christian Rozeboom 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 16
|Broncos
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
