Chris Rumph II is ready for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Los Angeles Chargers kick off their season in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.

Chris Rumph II Injury Status

Rumph is currently not on the injured list.

Chris Rumph II 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 10 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 2.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Chris Rumph II 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 3 Jaguars 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 5 @Browns 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 6 Broncos 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 13 @Raiders 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 15 Titans 1.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 16 @Colts 1.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 18 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

