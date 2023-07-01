The Los Angeles Chargers at the moment have the 12th-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +2800.

Chargers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +300

+300 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2800

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles covered 11 times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

Chargers games hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

Los Angeles compiled 359.3 yards per game on offense last season (ninth in NFL), and it ranked 20th on defense with 346.1 yards allowed per game.

The Chargers went 5-3 at home last season and 5-4 away from home.

Los Angeles won once as an underdog (1-5) a year ago, and went 7-2 as the favored team.

The Chargers won only twice in the AFC West (2-4) and went 7-5 in the AFC as a whole.

Chargers Impact Players

Justin Herbert had 25 TD passes and 10 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 68.2% of his throws for 4,739 yards (278.8 per game).

In 17 games, Austin Ekeler rushed for 915 yards (53.8 per game) and 13 TDs.

In the passing game, Ekeler scored five touchdowns, with 107 catches for 722 yards.

Mike Williams had 63 catches for 895 yards (68.8 per game) and four touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Keenan Allen scored four TDs, hauling in 66 balls for 752 yards (75.2 per game).

As a key defensive contributor, Eric Kendricks delivered 137 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and one sack in 17 games for the Vikings last year.

2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Dolphins - +2000 2 September 17 @ Titans - +12500 3 September 24 @ Vikings - +4000 4 October 1 Raiders - +8000 6 October 16 Cowboys - +1600 7 October 22 @ Chiefs - +650 8 October 29 Bears - +6600 9 November 6 @ Jets - +1800 10 November 12 Lions - +2000 11 November 19 @ Packers - +6600 12 November 26 Ravens - +1800 13 December 3 @ Patriots - +6600 14 December 10 Broncos - +5000 15 December 14 @ Raiders - +8000 16 December 23 Bills - +800 17 December 31 @ Broncos - +5000 18 January 7 Chiefs - +650

