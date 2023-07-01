Chandler Jones' 2023 season begins on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Las Vegas Raiders against the Denver Broncos. Gametime is slated for 4:25 PM ET.

Chandler Jones Injury Status

Jones is currently not on the injury report.

Chandler Jones 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 38 Tackles (3 for loss), 4.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 3 Pass Def.

Chandler Jones 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Chargers 0 1 2 0 0 Week 2 Cardinals 0 0 3 0 0 Week 3 @Titans 0 0 1 0 0 Week 4 Broncos 0 0 2 0 0 Week 5 @Chiefs 0 0 4 0 0 Week 7 Texans 0.5 0 2 0 0 Week 8 @Saints 0 0 1 0 0 Week 9 @Jaguars 0 0 2 0 0 Week 10 Colts 0 0 2 0 0 Week 11 @Broncos 0 0 5 0 0 Week 13 Chargers 3 2 6 0 1 Week 14 @Rams 1 0 3 0 0 Week 15 Patriots 0 0 2 0 2 Week 16 @Steelers 0 0 3 0 0

