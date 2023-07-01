Carson Wentz: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
In Week 11 of the 2023 season, Carson Wentz and the Los Angeles Rams will square off against the Seattle Seahawks at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. All of Wentz's numbers that you need to know can be found on this page.
Carson Wentz Injury Status
Wentz is currently not on the injured list.
Carson Wentz 2022 Stats
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|172-for-276 (62.3%), 1,755 YDS (6.4 YPA), 11 TD, 9 INT
|22 CAR, 86 YDS, 1 TD
Carson Wentz 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Jaguars
|27
|41
|313
|4
|2
|6
|12
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|30
|46
|337
|3
|1
|2
|23
|0
|Week 3
|Eagles
|25
|43
|211
|0
|0
|3
|22
|0
|Week 4
|@Cowboys
|25
|42
|170
|1
|2
|1
|5
|0
|Week 5
|Titans
|25
|38
|359
|2
|1
|5
|15
|0
|Week 6
|@Bears
|12
|22
|99
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Week 16
|@49ers
|12
|16
|123
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Browns
|16
|28
|143
|0
|3
|3
|7
|1
