In Week 11 of the 2023 season, Carson Wentz and the Los Angeles Rams will square off against the Seattle Seahawks at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. All of Wentz's numbers that you need to know can be found on this page.

Watch the Rams in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Carson Wentz Injury Status

Wentz is currently not on the injured list.

Is Wentz your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Carson Wentz 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 172-for-276 (62.3%), 1,755 YDS (6.4 YPA), 11 TD, 9 INT 22 CAR, 86 YDS, 1 TD

Rep Wentz and the Los Angeles Rams with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Carson Wentz Fantasy Insights

Other Rams Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Carson Wentz 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Jaguars 27 41 313 4 2 6 12 0 Week 2 @Lions 30 46 337 3 1 2 23 0 Week 3 Eagles 25 43 211 0 0 3 22 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 25 42 170 1 2 1 5 0 Week 5 Titans 25 38 359 2 1 5 15 0 Week 6 @Bears 12 22 99 0 0 2 2 0 Week 16 @49ers 12 16 123 1 0 0 0 0 Week 17 Browns 16 28 143 0 3 3 7 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.