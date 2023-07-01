Cam Talbot is +450 to claim the 2023-24 Vezina Trophy, presented to the NHL's top goaltender. For more stats and info on this Los Angeles Kings player, continue reading.

Cam Talbot's Vezina Trophy Odds

Vezina Trophy Odds: +450 (2nd in NHL)

Cam Talbot 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 21 Goaltending Record -- 13-6-2 Shots Against 19.69 571 Goals Against 2.02 42 Saves 18.24 529 Save % -- 0.926 (5th)

Cam Talbot's Next Game

Matchup: Calgary Flames at Los Angeles Kings

Calgary Flames at Los Angeles Kings Game Day: December 23, 2023

December 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM

10:00 PM TV Channel: BSW,ESPN+

TV Channel: BSW,ESPN+

