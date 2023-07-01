Cam Akers' 2023 season starts on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Los Angeles Rams against the Seattle Seahawks. Gametime is scheduled for 4:25 PM ET.

Cam Akers Injury Status

Akers is currently not on the injury report.

Check Out Cam Akers NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Cam Akers 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 188 CAR, 786 YDS (4.2 YPC), 7 TD 18 TAR, 13 REC, 117 YDS, 0 TD

Cam Akers Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 128.30 93 29 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 159.89 62 21 2023 ADP - 50 20

Cam Akers 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Bills 3 0 0 0 0 0 Week 2 Falcons 15 44 0 2 18 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 12 61 1 0 0 0 Week 4 @49ers 8 13 0 0 0 0 Week 5 Cowboys 13 33 0 0 0 0 Week 9 @Buccaneers 5 3 0 0 0 0 Week 10 Cardinals 6 22 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Saints 14 61 0 0 0 0 Week 12 @Chiefs 8 37 0 0 0 0 Week 13 Seahawks 17 60 2 1 0 0 Week 14 Raiders 12 42 1 1 1 0 Week 15 @Packers 12 65 0 3 35 0 Week 16 Broncos 23 118 3 2 29 0 Week 17 @Chargers 19 123 0 1 10 0 Week 18 @Seahawks 21 104 0 3 24 0

