Cam Akers: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Cam Akers' 2023 season starts on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Los Angeles Rams against the Seattle Seahawks. Gametime is scheduled for 4:25 PM ET.
Cam Akers Injury Status
Akers is currently not on the injury report.
Cam Akers 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|188 CAR, 786 YDS (4.2 YPC), 7 TD
|18 TAR, 13 REC, 117 YDS, 0 TD
Cam Akers Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|128.30
|93
|29
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|159.89
|62
|21
|2023 ADP
|-
|50
|20
Cam Akers 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Bills
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Falcons
|15
|44
|0
|2
|18
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|12
|61
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@49ers
|8
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Cowboys
|13
|33
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Buccaneers
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Cardinals
|6
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Saints
|14
|61
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Chiefs
|8
|37
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Seahawks
|17
|60
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Raiders
|12
|42
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Week 15
|@Packers
|12
|65
|0
|3
|35
|0
|Week 16
|Broncos
|23
|118
|3
|2
|29
|0
|Week 17
|@Chargers
|19
|123
|0
|1
|10
|0
|Week 18
|@Seahawks
|21
|104
|0
|3
|24
|0
