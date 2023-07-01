At +25000, Cam Akers is a long shot to win the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 112th-best in the league.

Cam Akers 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +25000 112th Bet $100 to win $25,000

Cam Akers Insights

A season ago Akers churned out 786 rushing yards (52.4 per game) and scored seven touchdowns.

The Rams threw the football on 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage last season while running the ball 43.6% of the time. Their offense was 27th in the league in points scored.

Los Angeles totaled 97.7 rushing yards per game on offense (27th in the NFL) last season, and it ranked 13th defensively with 115.1 rushing yards allowed per game.

All Rams Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Cooper Kupp +15000 (31st in NFL) +2500 (8th in NFL) Aaron Donald +25000 (47th in NFL) +2000 (7th in NFL) Matthew Stafford +5000 (17th in NFL) +10000 (43rd in NFL) Cam Akers +25000 (112th in NFL) Tyler Higbee +25000 (112th in NFL)

