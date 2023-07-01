In Week 2 of the 2023 season, Byron Young and the Los Angeles Rams will match up against the San Francisco 49ers at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. All of Young's numbers that you need to know can be found on this page.

Byron Young Injury Status

Young is currently not listed as injured.

Byron Young 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 4 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Rams Players

Byron Young 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Seahawks 0.5 0.0 4 0 0

