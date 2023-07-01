Brycen Hopkins is ready to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Los Angeles Rams clash with the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Brycen Hopkins Injury Status

Hopkins is currently listed as active.

Brycen Hopkins 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 11 TAR, 7 REC, 109 YDS, 0 TD

Brycen Hopkins Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 10.90 418 81 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 15.20 432 75 2023 ADP - 592 93

Other Rams Players

Brycen Hopkins 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 9 @Buccaneers 1 0 0 0 Week 10 Cardinals 2 1 11 0 Week 12 @Chiefs 2 1 12 0 Week 14 Raiders 1 1 8 0 Week 16 Broncos 3 3 57 0 Week 17 @Chargers 1 1 21 0 Week 18 @Seahawks 1 0 0 0

