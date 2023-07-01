In terms of odds to win the Calder Memorial Trophy (presented to the NHL's top rookie) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Los Angeles Kings' Brandt Clarke is currently +10000 -- scroll down for more stats and information.

Brandt Clarke's Rookie of the Year Odds

  • Calder Trophy Odds: +10000 (15th in NHL)

Brandt Clarke Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 9
Time on Ice 4:23 122:47
Goals 0.0 0
Assists 0.1 2
Points 0.1 2
Hits 0.1 3
Takeaways 0.0 1
Giveaways 0.1 3
Penalty Minutes 0.2 6

