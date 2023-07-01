Brandt Clarke 2023-24 NHL Calder Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:00 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In terms of odds to win the Calder Memorial Trophy (presented to the NHL's top rookie) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Los Angeles Kings' Brandt Clarke is currently +10000 -- scroll down for more stats and information.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Brandt Clarke's Rookie of the Year Odds
- Calder Trophy Odds: +10000 (15th in NHL)
Think Brandt Clarke will win the Calder Trophy? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!
Brandt Clarke Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|9
|Time on Ice
|4:23
|122:47
|Goals
|0.0
|0
|Assists
|0.1
|2
|Points
|0.1
|2
|Hits
|0.1
|3
|Takeaways
|0.0
|1
|Giveaways
|0.1
|3
|Penalty Minutes
|0.2
|6
Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!
Brandt Clarke's Next Game
- Matchup: Los Angeles Kings at Washington Capitals
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 3:00 PM
- TV Channel: NHL Network,BSW,MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.