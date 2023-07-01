In terms of odds to win the Calder Memorial Trophy (presented to the NHL's top rookie) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Los Angeles Kings' Brandt Clarke is currently +10000 -- scroll down for more stats and information.

Brandt Clarke's Rookie of the Year Odds

Calder Trophy Odds: +10000 (15th in NHL)

Brandt Clarke Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 9 Time on Ice 4:23 122:47 Goals 0.0 0 Assists 0.1 2 Points 0.1 2 Hits 0.1 3 Takeaways 0.0 1 Giveaways 0.1 3 Penalty Minutes 0.2 6

Brandt Clarke's Next Game

Matchup: Los Angeles Kings at Washington Capitals

Los Angeles Kings at Washington Capitals Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM

3:00 PM TV Channel: NHL Network,BSW,MNMT

NHL Network,BSW,MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

