Brandon Bolden: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Brandon Bolden is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Las Vegas Raiders kick off their season in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.
Brandon Bolden Injury Status
Bolden is currently not on the injury report.
Brandon Bolden 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|17 CAR, 66 YDS (3.9 YPC), 0 TD
|9 TAR, 9 REC, 57 YDS, 1 TD
Brandon Bolden Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|18.30
|369
|85
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|27.59
|346
|95
|2023 ADP
|-
|807
|157
Other Raiders Players
Brandon Bolden 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|3
|7
|0
|2
|21
|1
|Week 3
|@Titans
|3
|17
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Week 4
|Broncos
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 5
|@Chiefs
|1
|5
|0
|3
|29
|0
|Week 9
|@Jaguars
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Broncos
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Week 16
|@Steelers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|49ers
|8
|32
|0
|0
|0
|0
