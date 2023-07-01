Brandon Bolden is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Las Vegas Raiders kick off their season in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.

Brandon Bolden Injury Status

Bolden is currently not on the injury report.

Brandon Bolden 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 17 CAR, 66 YDS (3.9 YPC), 0 TD 9 TAR, 9 REC, 57 YDS, 1 TD

Brandon Bolden Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 18.30 369 85 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 27.59 346 95 2023 ADP - 807 157

Other Raiders Players

Brandon Bolden 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chargers 3 7 0 2 21 1 Week 3 @Titans 3 17 0 2 4 0 Week 4 Broncos 0 0 0 1 -1 0 Week 5 @Chiefs 1 5 0 3 29 0 Week 9 @Jaguars 1 5 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Broncos 0 0 0 1 4 0 Week 16 @Steelers 1 0 0 0 0 0 Week 17 49ers 8 32 0 0 0 0

