The 2023 season kicks off for Boye Mafe when the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams square off at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Boye Mafe Injury Status

Mafe is currently not on the injured list.

Boye Mafe 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 38 Tackles (3.0 for loss), 3.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Seahawks Players

Boye Mafe 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 2 @49ers 1.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 3 Falcons 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 4 @Lions 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 5 @Saints 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 6 Cardinals 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 7 @Chargers 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 8 Giants 1.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 9 @Cardinals 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 12 Raiders 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 14 Panthers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 15 49ers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 16 @Chiefs 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 17 Jets 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 18 Rams 1.0 0.0 3 0 0 Wild Card @49ers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

