Bobby Brown III: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Bobby Brown III's 2023 season starts on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Los Angeles Rams against the Seattle Seahawks. Gametime is set for 4:25 PM ET.
Bobby Brown III Injury Status
Brown is currently not on the injury report.
Bobby Brown III 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|8 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.
Bobby Brown III 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 10
|Cardinals
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Chiefs
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Seahawks
|0.0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Raiders
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Packers
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Broncos
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Chargers
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
