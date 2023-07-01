Bobby Brown III's 2023 season starts on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Los Angeles Rams against the Seattle Seahawks. Gametime is set for 4:25 PM ET.

Bobby Brown III Injury Status

Brown is currently not on the injury report.

Bobby Brown III 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 8 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Bobby Brown III 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 10 Cardinals 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 12 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 13 Seahawks 0.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 14 Raiders 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 15 @Packers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 16 Broncos 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 17 @Chargers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

