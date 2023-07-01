Bilal Nichols is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Las Vegas Raiders kick off their season in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.

Bilal Nichols Injury Status

Nichols is currently not listed as injured.

Bilal Nichols 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 44 Tackles (4.0 for loss), 1.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Bilal Nichols 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Chargers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 2 Cardinals 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 4 Broncos 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 5 @Chiefs 0.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 7 Texans 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 8 @Saints 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 9 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 11 @Broncos 0.0 1.0 5 0 0 Week 12 @Seahawks 0.5 1.0 5 0 0 Week 13 Chargers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 14 @Rams 1.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 15 Patriots 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 16 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 17 49ers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 18 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 4 0 0

