Ben Skowronek: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Ben Skowronek's 2023 campaign begins on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Los Angeles Rams against the Seattle Seahawks. Gametime is scheduled for 4:25 PM ET.
Ben Skowronek Injury Status
Skowronek is currently not on the injured list.
Ben Skowronek 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|61 TAR, 39 REC, 376 YDS, 0 TD
|1 CAR, 17 YDS (17.0 YPC), 1 TD
Ben Skowronek Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|45.30
|257
|98
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|40.83
|280
|110
|2023 ADP
|-
|559
|184
Other Rams Players
Ben Skowronek 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Bills
|6
|4
|25
|0
|Week 2
|Falcons
|3
|2
|16
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|4
|4
|66
|0
|Week 4
|@49ers
|3
|2
|33
|0
|Week 5
|Cowboys
|8
|6
|41
|0
|Week 6
|Panthers
|5
|5
|40
|0
|Week 8
|49ers
|1
|1
|10
|0
|Week 9
|@Buccaneers
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Cardinals
|7
|2
|14
|0
|Week 11
|@Saints
|4
|1
|4
|0
|Week 12
|@Chiefs
|4
|2
|5
|0
|Week 13
|Seahawks
|3
|2
|30
|0
|Week 14
|Raiders
|8
|7
|89
|0
|Week 15
|@Packers
|3
|1
|3
|0
