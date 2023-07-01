Ben Skowronek's 2023 campaign begins on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Los Angeles Rams against the Seattle Seahawks. Gametime is scheduled for 4:25 PM ET.

Ben Skowronek Injury Status

Skowronek is currently not on the injured list.

Ben Skowronek 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats Rushing Stats 61 TAR, 39 REC, 376 YDS, 0 TD 1 CAR, 17 YDS (17.0 YPC), 1 TD

Ben Skowronek Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 45.30 257 98 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 40.83 280 110 2023 ADP - 559 184

Other Rams Players

Ben Skowronek 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 6 4 25 0 Week 2 Falcons 3 2 16 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 4 4 66 0 Week 4 @49ers 3 2 33 0 Week 5 Cowboys 8 6 41 0 Week 6 Panthers 5 5 40 0 Week 8 49ers 1 1 10 0 Week 9 @Buccaneers 2 0 0 0 Week 10 Cardinals 7 2 14 0 Week 11 @Saints 4 1 4 0 Week 12 @Chiefs 4 2 5 0 Week 13 Seahawks 3 2 30 0 Week 14 Raiders 8 7 89 0 Week 15 @Packers 3 1 3 0

