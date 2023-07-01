Austin Reaves 2023-24 NBA Sixth Man Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Austin Reaves of the Los Angeles Lakers is +250 to take home the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award for the 2023-24 season -- scroll down for more stats and info on Reaves.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Austin Reaves Sixth Man Odds
- Sixth Man Odds: +250 (1st in NBA, Bet $100 to win $250)
- MVP Odds: +50000 (40th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $50000)
Think Austin Reaves will win Sixth Man of the Year? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!
Austin Reaves 2023-24 Stats
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|27
|Points
|15.1
|408
|Rebounds
|4.6
|123
|Assists
|4.9
|131
|Steals
|0.9
|25
|Blocks
|0.1
|3
|FG%
|47.4%
|143-for-302
|3P%
|35.7%
|45-for-126
Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!
Austin Reaves' Next Game
- Matchup: Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM
- TV Channel: NBA TV, BSN, SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.