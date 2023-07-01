The 2023 campaign kicks off for Austin Johnson when the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins play at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Austin Johnson Injury Status

Johnson is currently not on the injured list.

Is Johnson your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Austin Johnson 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 22 Tackles (3.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Rep Johnson and the Los Angeles Chargers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Chargers Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Austin Johnson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Raiders 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 2 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 3 Jaguars 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 4 @Texans 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 5 @Browns 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 6 Broncos 0.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 7 Seahawks 1.0 2.0 5 0 0 Week 9 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.