Austin Johnson: 2023 Stats & Injury News
The 2023 campaign kicks off for Austin Johnson when the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins play at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.
Austin Johnson Injury Status
Johnson is currently not on the injured list.
Austin Johnson 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|22 Tackles (3.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.
Other Chargers Players
Austin Johnson 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Raiders
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|1
|Week 2
|@Chiefs
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Jaguars
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Texans
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Browns
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Broncos
|0.0
|1.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Seahawks
|1.0
|2.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Falcons
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
