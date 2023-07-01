The 2023 season kicks off for Austin Hooper when the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos play at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Austin Hooper Injury Status

Hooper is currently not on the injured list.

Is Hooper your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Austin Hooper 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 60 TAR, 41 REC, 444 YDS, 2 TD

Rep Hooper and the Las Vegas Raiders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Austin Hooper Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 56.40 224 25 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 39.15 290 37 2023 ADP - 801 125

Other Raiders Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Austin Hooper 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Giants 2 1 6 0 Week 2 @Bills 5 1 19 0 Week 3 Raiders 2 2 19 0 Week 4 @Colts 1 1 4 0 Week 5 @Commanders 1 1 7 0 Week 7 Colts 3 3 56 0 Week 8 @Texans 1 1 5 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 3 2 34 0 Week 10 Broncos 7 5 41 0 Week 11 @Packers 4 4 36 2 Week 12 Bengals 4 3 30 0 Week 13 @Eagles 5 3 22 0 Week 14 Jaguars 5 5 68 0 Week 15 @Chargers 4 2 33 0 Week 16 Texans 3 2 20 0 Week 17 Cowboys 6 1 6 0 Week 18 @Jaguars 4 4 38 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.