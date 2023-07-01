Austin Ekeler is set to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Los Angeles Chargers clash with the Miami Dolphins in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Austin Ekeler Injury Status

Ekeler is currently not on the injured list.

Austin Ekeler 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 204 CAR, 915 YDS (4.5 YPC), 13 TD 127 TAR, 107 REC, 722 YDS, 5 TD

Austin Ekeler Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 265.70 15 4 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 216.94 30 4 2023 ADP - 3 2

Austin Ekeler 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Raiders 14 36 0 4 36 0 Week 2 @Chiefs 14 39 0 9 55 0 Week 3 Jaguars 4 5 0 8 48 0 Week 4 @Texans 13 60 2 6 49 1 Week 5 @Browns 16 173 1 4 26 1 Week 6 Broncos 14 36 1 10 47 0 Week 7 Seahawks 9 31 1 12 96 1 Week 9 @Falcons 14 47 1 7 24 1 Week 10 @49ers 6 24 0 7 39 0 Week 11 Chiefs 19 83 1 2 17 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 5 20 0 11 60 1 Week 13 @Raiders 10 35 0 5 67 0 Week 14 Dolphins 15 45 1 8 59 0 Week 15 Titans 12 58 1 2 12 0 Week 16 @Colts 18 67 2 4 12 0 Week 17 Rams 10 122 2 4 39 0 Week 18 @Broncos 11 34 0 4 36 0 Wild Card @Jaguars 13 35 2 2 8 0

