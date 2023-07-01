Austin Ekeler: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Austin Ekeler is set to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Los Angeles Chargers clash with the Miami Dolphins in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.
Austin Ekeler Injury Status
Ekeler is currently not on the injured list.
Is Ekeler your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Check Out Austin Ekeler NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Austin Ekeler 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|204 CAR, 915 YDS (4.5 YPC), 13 TD
|127 TAR, 107 REC, 722 YDS, 5 TD
Rep Ekeler and the Los Angeles Chargers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Austin Ekeler Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|265.70
|15
|4
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|216.94
|30
|4
|2023 ADP
|-
|3
|2
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Austin Ekeler 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Raiders
|14
|36
|0
|4
|36
|0
|Week 2
|@Chiefs
|14
|39
|0
|9
|55
|0
|Week 3
|Jaguars
|4
|5
|0
|8
|48
|0
|Week 4
|@Texans
|13
|60
|2
|6
|49
|1
|Week 5
|@Browns
|16
|173
|1
|4
|26
|1
|Week 6
|Broncos
|14
|36
|1
|10
|47
|0
|Week 7
|Seahawks
|9
|31
|1
|12
|96
|1
|Week 9
|@Falcons
|14
|47
|1
|7
|24
|1
|Week 10
|@49ers
|6
|24
|0
|7
|39
|0
|Week 11
|Chiefs
|19
|83
|1
|2
|17
|0
|Week 12
|@Cardinals
|5
|20
|0
|11
|60
|1
|Week 13
|@Raiders
|10
|35
|0
|5
|67
|0
|Week 14
|Dolphins
|15
|45
|1
|8
|59
|0
|Week 15
|Titans
|12
|58
|1
|2
|12
|0
|Week 16
|@Colts
|18
|67
|2
|4
|12
|0
|Week 17
|Rams
|10
|122
|2
|4
|39
|0
|Week 18
|@Broncos
|11
|34
|0
|4
|36
|0
|Wild Card
|@Jaguars
|13
|35
|2
|2
|8
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.