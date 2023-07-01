With +3500 odds to claim the Offensive Player of the Year award this season, Austin Ekeler is a long shot for the award (24th-best odds in league).

Want to bet on Austin Ekeler? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Austin Ekeler 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +3500 24th Bet $100 to win $3,500

Austin Ekeler Insights

Ekeler was a force on the ground last season, with 13 rushing touchdowns on 53.8 yards per game. Ekeler was also efficient in the passing game, totaling 107 catches and five touchdowns over the course of the year.

The Chargers, who were 13th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 63.8% of the time while running the ball 36.2% of the time.

With 89.6 offensive rushing yards per game (third-worst) and 145.8 rushing yards allowed per game on defense (fifth-worst), Los Angeles was outplayed on both sides of the ball in the running game last season.

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Chargers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Justin Herbert +1100 (3rd in NFL) +3000 (15th in NFL) Joey Bosa +3500 (14th in NFL) Derwin James +8000 (24th in NFL) Austin Ekeler +3500 (24th in NFL) Khalil Mack +20000 (51st in NFL) Keenan Allen +20000 (75th in NFL) Quentin Johnston +25000 (112th in NFL) Mike Williams +25000 (112th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.