Asante Samuel Jr. is set to take the gridiron on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Los Angeles Chargers square off against the Miami Dolphins in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Asante Samuel Jr. Injury Status

Samuel is currently not on the injured list.

Asante Samuel Jr. 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 57 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 2 INT, 11 Pass Def.

Other Chargers Players

Asante Samuel Jr. 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Raiders 0.0 0.0 4 1 2 Week 2 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 3 Jaguars 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 4 @Texans 0.0 1.0 5 0 0 Week 5 @Browns 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 6 Broncos 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 7 Seahawks 0.0 0.0 4 0 2 Week 9 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 10 @49ers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 11 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 13 @Raiders 0.0 0.0 5 0 1 Week 14 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 15 Titans 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 Week 16 @Colts 0.0 0.0 1 1 1 Week 17 Rams 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 18 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Wild Card @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 3 3 6

