Could the Los Angeles Kings' Anze Kopitar be awarded the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy (NHL Most Valuable Player)? We've got stats and info to help you, if you're thinking about a wager -- he's currently available at +25000.

Anze Kopitar's Hart Trophy Odds

MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)

Anze Kopitar 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 29 Time on Ice 19:23 562:24 Goals 0.4 13 Assists 0.6 16 Points 1.0 29 Hits 0.3 9 Takeaways 0.4 12 Giveaways 0.4 11 Penalty Minutes 0.2 6

Anze Kopitar's Next Game

Matchup: Calgary Flames at Los Angeles Kings

Calgary Flames at Los Angeles Kings Game Day: December 23, 2023

December 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM

10:00 PM TV Channel: BSW,ESPN+

