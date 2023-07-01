Anze Kopitar 2023-24 NHL MVP Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:05 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Could the Los Angeles Kings' Anze Kopitar be awarded the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy (NHL Most Valuable Player)? We've got stats and info to help you, if you're thinking about a wager -- he's currently available at +25000.
Anze Kopitar's Hart Trophy Odds
- MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)
Anze Kopitar 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|29
|Time on Ice
|19:23
|562:24
|Goals
|0.4
|13
|Assists
|0.6
|16
|Points
|1.0
|29
|Hits
|0.3
|9
|Takeaways
|0.4
|12
|Giveaways
|0.4
|11
|Penalty Minutes
|0.2
|6
Anze Kopitar's Next Game
- Matchup: Calgary Flames at Los Angeles Kings
- Game Day: December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSW,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
