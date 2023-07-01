Anthony Davis 2023-24 NBA MVP Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:25 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Anthony Davis' odds of winning the 2023-24 NBA MVP award are +8000. For more stats and info on the Los Angeles Lakers player, see below.
Anthony Davis MVP Odds
- MVP Odds:+8000 (13th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $8000)
- DPOY Odds: +550 (2nd in NBA, Bet $100 to win $550)
- Clutch Player Odds: +10000 (28th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $10000)
Anthony Davis 2023-24 Stats
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|25
|Points
|24.4
|609
|Rebounds
|12.5
|313
|Assists
|2.9
|72
|Steals
|1.1
|28
|Blocks
|2.6
|64
|FG%
|54.7%
|231-for-422
|3P%
|36.8%
|7-for-19
Anthony Davis' Next Game
- Matchup: Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM
- TV Channel: NBA TV, BSN, SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
