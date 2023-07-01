Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers is +550 to take home the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award for the 2023-24 season -- see below for more stats and info on Davis.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Anthony Davis DPOY Odds

DPOY Odds: +550 (2nd in NBA, Bet $100 to win $550)

MVP Odds: +8000 (13th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $8000)

+8000 (13th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $8000) Clutch Player Odds: +10000 (28th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $10000)

Think Anthony Davis will win Defensive Player of the Year? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Anthony Davis 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 26 Points 24.6 640 Rebounds 12.3 321 Assists 2.9 76 Steals 1.1 28 Blocks 2.6 67 FG% 54.8% 242-for-442 3P% 40% 8-for-20

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Anthony Davis' Next Game

Matchup: Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City Thunder

Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City Thunder Game Day: December 23, 2023

December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: BSOK, SportsNet LA

BSOK, SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.