The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Amen Ogbongbemiga and the Los Angeles Chargers opening the year with a tilt versus the Miami Dolphins at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Amen Ogbongbemiga Injury Status

Ogbongbemiga is currently not listed as injured.

Amen Ogbongbemiga 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 3 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Amen Ogbongbemiga 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 18 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 3 0 0

