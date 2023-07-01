Alohi Gilman's 2023 season begins on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Los Angeles Chargers against the Miami Dolphins. Gametime is scheduled for 4:25 PM ET.

Alohi Gilman Injury Status

Gilman is currently not listed as injured.

Is Gilman your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Alohi Gilman 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 55 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 3 Pass Def.

Rep Gilman and the Los Angeles Chargers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Chargers Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Alohi Gilman 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Raiders 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 2 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 4 @Texans 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 5 @Browns 0.0 0.0 7 1 1 Week 6 Broncos 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 9 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 10 @49ers 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 11 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 0.0 0.0 10 0 1 Week 14 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 15 Titans 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 16 @Colts 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 17 Rams 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 18 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Wild Card @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 4 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.