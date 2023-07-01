At +5000, Aidan O'Connell is outside the top-10 favorites to take home the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year award, as his odds are 15th-best in the NFL.

Aidan O'Connell 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. ROY +5000 15th Bet $100 to win $5,000

Aidan O'Connell Insights

The Raiders ran 57.8% passing plays and 42.2% running plays last year. They were 12th in the NFL in scoring.

With 242.9 passing yards allowed per game on defense last season, which ranked fourth-worst in the NFL, Las Vegas was forced to lean on its 11th-ranked passing offense (231.4 passing yards per contest) to keep it competitive.

All Raiders Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Davante Adams +20000 (41st in NFL) +2500 (8th in NFL) Maxx Crosby +1800 (7th in NFL) Jimmy Garoppolo +10000 (24th in NFL) Chandler Jones +25000 (71st in NFL) Jakobi Meyers +20000 (75th in NFL) Hunter Renfrow +25000 (113th in NFL)

