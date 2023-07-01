The 2023 season kicks off for Ahkello Witherspoon when the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks play at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Ahkello Witherspoon Injury Status

Witherspoon is currently listed as active.

Ahkello Witherspoon 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 20 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Ahkello Witherspoon 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Bengals 0.0 0.0 8 1 1 Week 2 Patriots 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 3 @Browns 0.0 0.0 5 0 1 Week 8 @Eagles 0.0 0.0 5 0 0

