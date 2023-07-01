Adrian Kempe 2023-24 NHL Rocket Richard Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:05 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Could the Los Angeles Kings' Adrian Kempe be awarded the 2023-24 Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (NHL top goalscorer)? We've got stats and information to assist you, if you're considering a wager -- he's currently available at +10000.
Adrian Kempe's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds
- Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +10000 (19th in NHL)
- MVP Odds: +12500 (21st in NHL)
Adrian Kempe 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|29
|Time on Ice
|18:34
|538:49
|Goals
|0.3
|9
|Assists
|0.6
|18
|Points
|0.9
|27
|Hits
|1.1
|31
|Takeaways
|0.4
|12
|Giveaways
|0.3
|9
|Penalty Minutes
|0.9
|26
Adrian Kempe's Next Game
- Matchup: Calgary Flames at Los Angeles Kings
- Game Day: December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSW,ESPN+
