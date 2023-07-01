Could the Los Angeles Kings' Adrian Kempe win the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy (NHL MVP)? We've got stats and information to assist you, if you're thinking about a wager -- he's currently available at +12500.

Adrian Kempe's Hart Trophy Odds

  • MVP Odds: +12500 (21st in NHL)
  • Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +10000 (19th in NHL)

Adrian Kempe 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 29
Time on Ice 18:34 538:49
Goals 0.3 9
Assists 0.6 18
Points 0.9 27
Hits 1.1 31
Takeaways 0.4 12
Giveaways 0.3 9
Penalty Minutes 0.9 26

Adrian Kempe's Next Game

