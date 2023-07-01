The 2023 campaign kicks off for Aaron Donald when the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks match up at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Aaron Donald Injury Status

Donald is currently not listed as injured.

Aaron Donald 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 49 Tackles (10 for loss), 5 Sacks, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Aaron Donald 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Bills 1 1 2 0 0 Week 2 Falcons 0 0 2 0 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 1 2 6 0 0 Week 4 @49ers 0 2 5 0 0 Week 5 Cowboys 2 1 6 0 0 Week 6 Panthers 0 0 4 0 1 Week 8 49ers 0 1 7 0 0 Week 9 @Buccaneers 1 1 3 0 1 Week 10 Cardinals 0 0 7 0 0 Week 11 @Saints 0 2 4 0 0 Week 12 @Chiefs 0 0 3 0 0

