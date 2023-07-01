Aaron Donald is +2000 to win the Defensive Player of the Year award, according to sportsbooks. Those odds are seventh-best in the league. All told, there are plenty of betting options, as he has two different prop bets available for 2023. We dive into them below.

Aaron Donald 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout MVP +25000 47th Bet $100 to win $25,000 Def. POY +2000 7th Bet $100 to win $2,000

Aaron Donald Insights

Donald had 49 tackles, 10.0 TFL, five sacks, and two passes defended last year.

The Rams averaged 182.8 passing yards per game offensively last season (27th in NFL), and they surrendered 226 passing yards per game (21st) on the other side of the ball.

On offense, Los Angeles ranked 27th in the NFL last season with 97.7 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 13th in rushing yards allowed per contest (115.1).

All Rams Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Cooper Kupp +15000 (31st in NFL) +2500 (8th in NFL) Aaron Donald +25000 (47th in NFL) +2000 (7th in NFL) Matthew Stafford +5000 (17th in NFL) +10000 (43rd in NFL) Cam Akers +25000 (112th in NFL) Tyler Higbee +25000 (112th in NFL)

