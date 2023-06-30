Will Smith, with a slugging percentage of .424 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Kansas City Royals, with Alec Marsh on the mound, June 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rockies.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Will Smith At The Plate

  • Smith has 58 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .404.
  • He ranks 30th in batting average, sixth in on base percentage, and 19th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.
  • Smith has gotten at least one hit in 65.5% of his games this year (38 of 58), with at least two hits 17 times (29.3%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 20.7% of his games in 2023 (12 of 58), and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Smith has driven in a run in 26 games this season (44.8%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (19.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 55.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.6%.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 29
.311 AVG .253
.409 OBP .398
.594 SLG .404
12 XBH 9
9 HR 3
25 RBI 16
20/16 K/BB 15/25
0 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Royals' 5.18 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (94 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Marsh will take the mound to start for the Royals, his first of the season.
  • The 25-year-old righty is pitching in his MLB debut.
