Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Royals - June 30
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:29 PM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Will Smith, with a slugging percentage of .424 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Kansas City Royals, with Alec Marsh on the mound, June 30 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rockies.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith has 58 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .404.
- He ranks 30th in batting average, sixth in on base percentage, and 19th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Smith has gotten at least one hit in 65.5% of his games this year (38 of 58), with at least two hits 17 times (29.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 20.7% of his games in 2023 (12 of 58), and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Smith has driven in a run in 26 games this season (44.8%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (19.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 55.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.6%.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|29
|.311
|AVG
|.253
|.409
|OBP
|.398
|.594
|SLG
|.404
|12
|XBH
|9
|9
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|16
|20/16
|K/BB
|15/25
|0
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Royals' 5.18 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (94 total, 1.2 per game).
- Marsh will take the mound to start for the Royals, his first of the season.
- The 25-year-old righty is pitching in his MLB debut.
