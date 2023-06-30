Will Smith, with a slugging percentage of .424 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Kansas City Royals, with Alec Marsh on the mound, June 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rockies.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Alec Marsh

Alec Marsh TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith has 58 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .404.

He ranks 30th in batting average, sixth in on base percentage, and 19th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.

Smith has gotten at least one hit in 65.5% of his games this year (38 of 58), with at least two hits 17 times (29.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 20.7% of his games in 2023 (12 of 58), and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Smith has driven in a run in 26 games this season (44.8%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (19.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 55.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.6%.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 29 .311 AVG .253 .409 OBP .398 .594 SLG .404 12 XBH 9 9 HR 3 25 RBI 16 20/16 K/BB 15/25 0 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings