Mookie Betts -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Kansas City Royals, with Alec Marsh on the hill, on June 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-2 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Rockies.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Mookie Betts At The Plate

  • Betts is batting .260 with 17 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 45 walks.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 74th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.
  • Betts has picked up a hit in 72.7% of his 77 games this year, with at least two hits in 20.8% of them.
  • He has hit a long ball in 23.4% of his games this season, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Betts has driven home a run in 30 games this season (39.0%), including more than one RBI in 18.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
  • He has scored in 59.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 15.6%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 40
.306 AVG .218
.393 OBP .330
.604 SLG .449
20 XBH 18
11 HR 9
25 RBI 26
33/20 K/BB 29/25
3 SB 4

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.18).
  • Royals pitchers combine to give up 94 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
  • Marsh starts for the first time this season for the Royals.
  • The 25-year-old righty is making his MLB debut.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.