Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Royals - June 30
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:31 PM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Mookie Betts -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Kansas City Royals, with Alec Marsh on the hill, on June 30 at 8:10 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-2 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Rockies.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts is batting .260 with 17 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 45 walks.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 74th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.
- Betts has picked up a hit in 72.7% of his 77 games this year, with at least two hits in 20.8% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 23.4% of his games this season, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Betts has driven home a run in 30 games this season (39.0%), including more than one RBI in 18.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 59.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 15.6%.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|40
|.306
|AVG
|.218
|.393
|OBP
|.330
|.604
|SLG
|.449
|20
|XBH
|18
|11
|HR
|9
|25
|RBI
|26
|33/20
|K/BB
|29/25
|3
|SB
|4
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.18).
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 94 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Marsh starts for the first time this season for the Royals.
- The 25-year-old righty is making his MLB debut.
