Mookie Betts -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Kansas City Royals, with Alec Marsh on the hill, on June 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-2 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Rockies.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Alec Marsh

TV Channel: BSKC

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts is batting .260 with 17 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 45 walks.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 74th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.

Betts has picked up a hit in 72.7% of his 77 games this year, with at least two hits in 20.8% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 23.4% of his games this season, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

Betts has driven home a run in 30 games this season (39.0%), including more than one RBI in 18.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 59.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 15.6%.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 40 .306 AVG .218 .393 OBP .330 .604 SLG .449 20 XBH 18 11 HR 9 25 RBI 26 33/20 K/BB 29/25 3 SB 4

Royals Pitching Rankings