Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Royals - June 30
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:31 PM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Miguel Vargas -- with an on-base percentage of .139 in his past 10 games, 163 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Kansas City Royals, with Alec Marsh on the mound, on June 30 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Miguel Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is batting .199 with 14 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 35 walks.
- In 50.0% of his games this year (37 of 74), Vargas has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (12.2%) he recorded more than one.
- In seven games this season, he has hit a home run (9.5%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).
- In 28.4% of his games this year, Vargas has tallied at least one RBI. In nine of those games (12.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 31 games this year (41.9%), including three multi-run games (4.1%).
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|38
|.204
|AVG
|.195
|.321
|OBP
|.286
|.345
|SLG
|.406
|11
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|5
|15
|RBI
|16
|25/19
|K/BB
|31/16
|1
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.18 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (94 total, 1.2 per game).
- Marsh will start for the Royals, his first this season.
- The righty is making his MLB debut at 25 years old.
