Miguel Vargas -- with an on-base percentage of .139 in his past 10 games, 163 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Kansas City Royals, with Alec Marsh on the mound, on June 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Alec Marsh

Alec Marsh TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is batting .199 with 14 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 35 walks.

In 50.0% of his games this year (37 of 74), Vargas has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (12.2%) he recorded more than one.

In seven games this season, he has hit a home run (9.5%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).

In 28.4% of his games this year, Vargas has tallied at least one RBI. In nine of those games (12.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 31 games this year (41.9%), including three multi-run games (4.1%).

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 38 .204 AVG .195 .321 OBP .286 .345 SLG .406 11 XBH 14 2 HR 5 15 RBI 16 25/19 K/BB 31/16 1 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings