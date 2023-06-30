On Friday, Miguel Rojas (.357 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Alec Marsh. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Rockies.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas has eight doubles and 11 walks while hitting .229.
  • Rojas has picked up a hit in 50.9% of his 55 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.0% of them.
  • In 55 games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Rojas has had an RBI in seven games this year.
  • In 15 of 55 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 26
.221 AVG .238
.292 OBP .250
.279 SLG .274
5 XBH 3
0 HR 0
3 RBI 4
13/9 K/BB 12/2
4 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.18).
  • The Royals rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (94 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Marsh makes his first start of the season for the Royals.
  • The righty is pitching in his MLB debut. He's 25 years old.
