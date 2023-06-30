Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Royals - June 30
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:31 PM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Friday, Miguel Rojas (.357 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Alec Marsh. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Rockies.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas has eight doubles and 11 walks while hitting .229.
- Rojas has picked up a hit in 50.9% of his 55 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.0% of them.
- In 55 games played this season, he has not homered.
- Rojas has had an RBI in seven games this year.
- In 15 of 55 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|26
|.221
|AVG
|.238
|.292
|OBP
|.250
|.279
|SLG
|.274
|5
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|13/9
|K/BB
|12/2
|4
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.18).
- The Royals rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (94 total, 1.2 per game).
- Marsh makes his first start of the season for the Royals.
- The righty is pitching in his MLB debut. He's 25 years old.
