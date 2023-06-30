On Friday, Miguel Rojas (.357 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Alec Marsh. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Rockies.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Alec Marsh

Alec Marsh TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas has eight doubles and 11 walks while hitting .229.

Rojas has picked up a hit in 50.9% of his 55 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.0% of them.

In 55 games played this season, he has not homered.

Rojas has had an RBI in seven games this year.

In 15 of 55 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 26 .221 AVG .238 .292 OBP .250 .279 SLG .274 5 XBH 3 0 HR 0 3 RBI 4 13/9 K/BB 12/2 4 SB 1

