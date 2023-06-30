Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Royals - June 30
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:30 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Max Muncy -- with an on-base percentage of .220 in his past 10 games, 101 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Kansas City Royals, with Alec Marsh on the mound, on June 30 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-6 with a double) against the Rockies.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy is hitting .192 with six doubles, 18 home runs and 40 walks.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks 152nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 96th and he is 48th in slugging.
- Muncy has had a hit in 30 of 63 games this season (47.6%), including multiple hits 10 times (15.9%).
- He has homered in 22.2% of his games in 2023 (14 of 63), and 6.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Muncy has picked up an RBI in 27 games this season (42.9%), with more than one RBI in nine of them (14.3%).
- He has scored in 50.8% of his games this season (32 of 63), with two or more runs nine times (14.3%).
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|35
|.214
|AVG
|.174
|.361
|OBP
|.286
|.459
|SLG
|.471
|10
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|11
|16
|RBI
|32
|33/22
|K/BB
|42/18
|0
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.18 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (94 total, 1.2 per game).
- Marsh will make his first start of the season for the Royals.
- The right-hander is pitching in his MLB debut. He's 25 years old.
