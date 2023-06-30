Max Muncy -- with an on-base percentage of .220 in his past 10 games, 101 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Kansas City Royals, with Alec Marsh on the mound, on June 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-6 with a double) against the Rockies.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Alec Marsh

Alec Marsh TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is hitting .192 with six doubles, 18 home runs and 40 walks.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 152nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 96th and he is 48th in slugging.

Muncy has had a hit in 30 of 63 games this season (47.6%), including multiple hits 10 times (15.9%).

He has homered in 22.2% of his games in 2023 (14 of 63), and 6.9% of his trips to the plate.

Muncy has picked up an RBI in 27 games this season (42.9%), with more than one RBI in nine of them (14.3%).

He has scored in 50.8% of his games this season (32 of 63), with two or more runs nine times (14.3%).

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 35 .214 AVG .174 .361 OBP .286 .459 SLG .471 10 XBH 14 7 HR 11 16 RBI 32 33/22 K/BB 42/18 0 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings