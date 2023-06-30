Jason Heyward Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Royals - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:23 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Jason Heyward (.286 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Alec Marsh. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Rockies.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward has 11 doubles, eight home runs and 20 walks while batting .252.
- In 45.0% of his games this season (27 of 60), Heyward has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (18.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 13.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Heyward has had at least one RBI in 20.0% of his games this year (12 of 60), with more than one RBI four times (6.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|29
|.234
|AVG
|.269
|.337
|OBP
|.352
|.494
|SLG
|.462
|10
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|6
|19/11
|K/BB
|17/9
|1
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.18 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (94 total, 1.2 per game).
- Marsh will take the mound to start for the Royals, his first of the season.
- The 25-year-old righty is pitching in his MLB debut.
