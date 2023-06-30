On Friday, Jason Heyward (.286 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Alec Marsh. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Rockies.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Alec Marsh

Alec Marsh TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Heyward? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward has 11 doubles, eight home runs and 20 walks while batting .252.

In 45.0% of his games this season (27 of 60), Heyward has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (18.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 13.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Heyward has had at least one RBI in 20.0% of his games this year (12 of 60), with more than one RBI four times (6.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 24 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 29 .234 AVG .269 .337 OBP .352 .494 SLG .462 10 XBH 9 5 HR 3 12 RBI 6 19/11 K/BB 17/9 1 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings