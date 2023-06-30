On Friday, Jason Heyward (.286 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Alec Marsh. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Rockies.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Jason Heyward At The Plate

  • Heyward has 11 doubles, eight home runs and 20 walks while batting .252.
  • In 45.0% of his games this season (27 of 60), Heyward has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (18.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a long ball in 13.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Heyward has had at least one RBI in 20.0% of his games this year (12 of 60), with more than one RBI four times (6.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 24 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 29
.234 AVG .269
.337 OBP .352
.494 SLG .462
10 XBH 9
5 HR 3
12 RBI 6
19/11 K/BB 17/9
1 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Royals have a 5.18 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (94 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Marsh will take the mound to start for the Royals, his first of the season.
  • The 25-year-old righty is pitching in his MLB debut.
