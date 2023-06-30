On Friday, James Outman (.278 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Alec Marsh. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Alec Marsh

TV Channel: BSKC

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is hitting .235 with 10 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 24 walks.

Outman has recorded a hit in 37 of 74 games this season (50.0%), including 16 multi-hit games (21.6%).

In seven games this season, he has homered (9.5%, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish).

Outman has an RBI in 19 of 74 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 26 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 37 .250 AVG .222 .331 OBP .308 .375 SLG .452 8 XBH 14 2 HR 7 17 RBI 18 47/11 K/BB 48/13 7 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings