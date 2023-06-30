The Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman (.447 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Alec Marsh and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-3 with ) against the Rockies.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman has an OPS of .949, fueled by an OBP of .402 and a team-best slugging percentage of .547 this season.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks third in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks seventh and he is sixth in slugging.

Freeman enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .350.

Freeman has gotten a hit in 62 of 80 games this season (77.5%), with at least two hits on 32 occasions (40.0%).

In 13 games this season, he has hit a home run (16.3%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).

Freeman has had an RBI in 32 games this year (40.0%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (13.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 51 of 80 games this year, and more than once 13 times.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 41 .312 AVG .335 .391 OBP .412 .487 SLG .604 17 XBH 25 5 HR 9 21 RBI 31 31/20 K/BB 32/17 7 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings