Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Royals - June 30
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:31 PM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman (.447 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Alec Marsh and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-3 with ) against the Rockies.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman has an OPS of .949, fueled by an OBP of .402 and a team-best slugging percentage of .547 this season.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks third in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks seventh and he is sixth in slugging.
- Freeman enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .350.
- Freeman has gotten a hit in 62 of 80 games this season (77.5%), with at least two hits on 32 occasions (40.0%).
- In 13 games this season, he has hit a home run (16.3%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Freeman has had an RBI in 32 games this year (40.0%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (13.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 51 of 80 games this year, and more than once 13 times.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|41
|.312
|AVG
|.335
|.391
|OBP
|.412
|.487
|SLG
|.604
|17
|XBH
|25
|5
|HR
|9
|21
|RBI
|31
|31/20
|K/BB
|32/17
|7
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.18 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (94 total, 1.2 per game).
- Marsh will start for the Royals, his first this season.
- The 25-year-old right-hander is pitching in his MLB debut.
