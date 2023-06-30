The Los Angeles Dodgers (45-35) visit the Kansas City Royals (23-58) to open a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium, with first pitch at 8:10 PM ET on Friday. The Dodgers are on the back of a series victory over the Rockies, and the Royals a series loss to the Guardians.

The probable starters are Bobby Miller (3-1) for the Dodgers and Alec Marsh for the Royals.

Dodgers vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Miller - LAD (3-1, 4.13 ERA) vs Marsh - KC (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bobby Miller

The Dodgers' Miller (3-1) will make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs in four innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Houston Astros.

The 24-year-old has pitched in six games this season with a 4.13 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .236.

In six starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

In six starts, Miller has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of 5.4 frames per outing.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his six chances this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alec Marsh

Marsh gets the call to start for the Royals, his first this season.

The right-hander is making his MLB debut at 25 years old.

