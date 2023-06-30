Top Player Prop Bets for Dodgers vs. Royals on June 30, 2023
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:50 AM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Player props are listed for Freddie Freeman and Bobby Witt Jr., among others, when the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Royals Game Info
- When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 103 hits with 27 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 37 walks and 52 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He's slashing .324/.402/.547 so far this year.
- Freeman hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .350 with two doubles, a walk and five RBI.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Jun. 29
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|3
|2
|0
|at Rockies
|Jun. 28
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Rockies
|Jun. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 25
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 24
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has collected 78 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He's slashing .260/.360/.523 so far this season.
- Betts brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and six RBI.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Jun. 29
|2-for-2
|3
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Rockies
|Jun. 28
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|3
|4
|1
|at Rockies
|Jun. 27
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 25
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|4
|1
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has collected 78 hits with 12 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with 23 stolen bases.
- He has a .241/.286/.415 slash line on the year.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Rays
|Jun. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
Salvador Pérez Props
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has collected 73 hits with 14 doubles, 15 home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 39 runs.
- He has a .256/.290/.463 slash line on the season.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 23
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
