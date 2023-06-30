Player props are listed for Freddie Freeman and Bobby Witt Jr., among others, when the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Royals Game Info

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, June 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 103 hits with 27 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 37 walks and 52 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashing .324/.402/.547 so far this year.

Freeman hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .350 with two doubles, a walk and five RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Jun. 29 2-for-3 1 0 3 2 0 at Rockies Jun. 28 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Rockies Jun. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Jun. 25 2-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Astros Jun. 24 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has collected 78 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashing .260/.360/.523 so far this season.

Betts brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and six RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Jun. 29 2-for-2 3 0 1 4 0 at Rockies Jun. 28 1-for-2 1 1 3 4 1 at Rockies Jun. 27 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jun. 25 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 1 vs. Astros Jun. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has collected 78 hits with 12 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with 23 stolen bases.

He has a .241/.286/.415 slash line on the year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jun. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Rays Jun. 24 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has collected 73 hits with 14 doubles, 15 home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 39 runs.

He has a .256/.290/.463 slash line on the season.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Guardians Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 23 1-for-3 1 1 2 4

