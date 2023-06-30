Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (45-35) will visit Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (23-58) at Kauffman Stadium on Friday, June 30, with a start time of 8:10 PM ET.

The Royals are +180 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Dodgers (-225). Los Angeles is the favorite on the run line (-2.5). The over/under for the game has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Bobby Miller - LAD (3-1, 4.13 ERA) vs Alec Marsh - KC (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the Dodgers and Royals matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Dodgers (-225) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $14.44 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Freddie Freeman hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 67 times and won 39, or 58.2%, of those games.

The Dodgers have a 7-4 record (winning 63.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 69.2% chance to win.

The Dodgers were favored on the moneyline for nine of their last 10 games, and they went 5-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total six times.

The Royals have come away with 20 wins in the 68 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Royals have been victorious four times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 4-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Dodgers vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145) Mookie Betts 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+135) J.D. Martínez - 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+125) Will Smith 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+130) David Peralta 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +600 3rd 1st Win NL West -175 - 1st

Think the Dodgers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Los Angeles and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.