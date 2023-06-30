Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers will hit the field against the Kansas City Royals and starting pitcher Alec Marsh on Friday at Kauffman Stadium.

Dodgers vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers average 1.6 home runs per game to rank second in baseball with 128 total home runs.

Los Angeles is fifth in MLB, slugging .446.

The Dodgers rank 19th in the majors with a .242 batting average.

Los Angeles has the No. 4 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.5 runs per game (436 total runs).

The Dodgers are ninth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .328.

The Dodgers' nine strikeouts per game rank 17th in baseball.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 17th in the majors.

Los Angeles has a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the 13th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.262).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Miller (3-1 with a 4.13 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his seventh of the season.

His last time out was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the righty went four innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

Miller has three quality starts under his belt this year.

Miller has pitched five or more innings in a game five times this year entering this outing.

He has had two appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 6/24/2023 Astros W 8-7 Home Bobby Miller Ronel Blanco 6/25/2023 Astros L 6-5 Home Tony Gonsolin Hunter Brown 6/27/2023 Rockies W 5-0 Away Clayton Kershaw Connor Seabold 6/28/2023 Rockies L 9-8 Away Michael Grove Kyle Freeland 6/29/2023 Rockies W 14-3 Away Emmet Sheehan Chase Anderson 6/30/2023 Royals - Away Bobby Miller Alec Marsh 7/1/2023 Royals - Away Julio Urías Daniel Lynch 7/2/2023 Royals - Away Tony Gonsolin Brady Singer 7/3/2023 Pirates - Home Clayton Kershaw Mitch Keller 7/4/2023 Pirates - Home Emmet Sheehan Luis Ortiz 7/5/2023 Pirates - Home Bobby Miller Osvaldo Bido

