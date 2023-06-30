Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers will play Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals on Friday at Kauffman Stadium, at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Dodgers have -225 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +180. Los Angeles is the favorite on the run line (-2.5 with +110 odds). The over/under for the matchup has been set at 9.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Dodgers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dodgers vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -225 +180 9.5 -110 -110 -2.5 +110 -135

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Dodgers are 2-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have won 39 of the 67 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (58.2%).

Los Angeles has gone 7-4 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (63.6% winning percentage).

The Dodgers have a 69.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 80 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Los Angeles, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 44 times (44-31-5).

The Dodgers have covered 50% of their games this season, going 5-5-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-15 21-20 13-14 31-21 34-22 10-13

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.