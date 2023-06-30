Friday's game features the Los Angeles Dodgers (45-35) and the Kansas City Royals (23-58) squaring off at Kauffman Stadium (on June 30) at 8:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 win for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Bobby Miller (3-1, 4.13 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Alec Marsh.

Dodgers vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, June 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 6, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Dodgers have two wins against the spread in their last three chances.

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 67 times this season and won 39, or 58.2%, of those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 7-4 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -225 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles has scored 436 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Dodgers have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Schedule