On Friday, David Peralta (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Alec Marsh. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Alec Marsh TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is hitting .273 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks.

Peralta enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .353 with one homer.

Peralta has had a hit in 38 of 64 games this year (59.4%), including multiple hits 11 times (17.2%).

In 7.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Peralta has had at least one RBI in 28.1% of his games this season (18 of 64), with two or more RBI eight times (12.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run 19 times this season (29.7%), including one multi-run game.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 35 .306 AVG .245 .341 OBP .284 .482 SLG .343 7 XBH 7 4 HR 1 18 RBI 10 13/5 K/BB 20/6 1 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings