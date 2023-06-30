David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Royals - June 30
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:30 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Friday, David Peralta (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Alec Marsh. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is hitting .273 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks.
- Peralta enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .353 with one homer.
- Peralta has had a hit in 38 of 64 games this year (59.4%), including multiple hits 11 times (17.2%).
- In 7.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Peralta has had at least one RBI in 28.1% of his games this season (18 of 64), with two or more RBI eight times (12.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run 19 times this season (29.7%), including one multi-run game.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|35
|.306
|AVG
|.245
|.341
|OBP
|.284
|.482
|SLG
|.343
|7
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|1
|18
|RBI
|10
|13/5
|K/BB
|20/6
|1
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.18).
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 94 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Marsh will make his first start of the season for the Royals.
- The righty is pitching in his MLB debut. He's 25 years old.
